PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Penn Hills Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that took place outside of a barbershop in the 1000 block of Frankstown Road.
According to police, officers learned that an unidentified male has been shot in the leg and foot. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Penn Hills Police believe two shooters were involved.
Officers recovered a gun outside the GetGo on Frankstown Road.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.
