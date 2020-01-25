Filed Under:Frankstown Road, Local TV, Penn Hills, Penn Hills Police, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Penn Hills Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that took place outside of a barbershop in the 1000 block of Frankstown Road.

According to police, officers learned that an unidentified male has been shot in the leg and foot. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Penn Hills Police believe two shooters were involved.

Officers recovered a gun outside the GetGo on Frankstown Road.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

