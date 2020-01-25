Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is currently in critical condition after crashing his car into a wall on Forbes Avenue, according to Pittsburgh Police.
Police responded to the crash around 8:11 a.m. this morning. The man had reportedly just turned off of the Liberty Bridge inbound onto Forbes Avenue. Firefighters had to extract the man from his vehicle.
The man was the only person in the car and was transported to a local hospital. His car was the only one involved in the crash.
The identity of the man and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.
The Collision Investigation Unit is currently investigating the incident.
