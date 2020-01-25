



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Chicago-based meat-packing company is recalling over 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with plastic.

The product was distributed to providers in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The United States Department of Agriculture made the announcement about the recall from the company, Amity Packing Company Inc., on Friday.

The following is a detailed description of the package:

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label, “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package.

Two customers had complained that they had found “clear, thin pliable plastic” in the raw meat to Pre Brands LLC; however, no injuries or ill effects from the product have been reported so far.

Customers should check to see if the package is in their fridges or freezers and dispose or return the item to the location where it was bought.

Those with concerns are encouraged to contact Pre Brands LLC at 1-844-773-3663.

