



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave preliminary approval to hunting and trapping seasons along with bag limits for 2020-2021 on Saturday.

The approval includes expanding Sunday hunting opportunity on three days; Sunday, November 15 for archery deer hunting, Sunday, November 22 for bear firearms season, and Sunday, November 29 for deer rifle hunting season. These changes will allow for concurrent hunting of antlered and antlerless deer statewide for the entirety of the 14-day firearms deer season. It will also lead to the statewide bear season to go from Saturday through Tuesday and brings back a three-day Thanksgiving turkey season that would run Wednesday through Friday.

A was also added to the archery bear season, which will create an overlap in the first week of muzzleloader deer and bear seasons.

The public is welcome to offer comments on all the proposals for 2020-2021 seasons and bag limits ahead of the next quarterly meetings in April.

A full list of limits and seasons can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.