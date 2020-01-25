PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The heavy rain is out of here, and temperatures are off to a mild start at 42°, the high today.

Temperatures will fall through the day but stay steady in the mid to upper 30s. Light rain and snow showers are possible this evening before switching to all snow, leaving the ridges with about 1 inch of accumulation and the rest of us less than an inch.

Tomorrow morning Pittsburgh will be below freezing with a few leftover snow showers, so watch for icy spots. On Monday, we are cloudy with flurries and slightly average highs in the upper 30s. As we end January, we get back in the 40s!

Right Now – Light rain showers 42° = K

Today – Rain and snow showers 40° = X

Tonight – Snow showers 31°= m

Tomorrow AM – AM snow showers 30° = Q

Tomorrow PM – Scattered snow showers 36° = S