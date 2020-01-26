



Veronia

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Veronica was transferred to Animal Friends from a partner shelter. Since then, she has been a great addition to our BunRuns and is making fast friends with our staff and volunteers. She needs some time to become comfortable with her surroundings, but once she does she’ll eat out of the palm of your hand and would love to get some scratches. Veronica will thrive in a home that will give her the time and attention she needs to come out of her shell. Come say “hello” today!