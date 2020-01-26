Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Veronia
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Veronica was transferred to Animal Friends from a partner shelter. Since then, she has been a great addition to our BunRuns and is making fast friends with our staff and volunteers. She needs some time to become comfortable with her surroundings, but once she does she’ll eat out of the palm of your hand and would love to get some scratches. Veronica will thrive in a home that will give her the time and attention she needs to come out of her shell. Come say “hello” today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Veronica, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Mitchell, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Heather & Mitchell
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Very sweet, loving cat. Found wondering in parking lot at a business.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Mitchell is an energetic, friendly Lab mix. He needs a home with an experienced dog owner who will be committed to taking him for training. He would do best in an adult home without children or cats. Mitchell is neutered and has all of his shots.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
