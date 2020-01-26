



LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according to CBS Los Angeles.

All five people who were in the helicopter did not survive the crash.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner tweeted that he was just with Bryant last week.

“I just met Kobe last wednesday, was in his office talking about our books and how everyday in life is a grind. I don’t believe this,” Conner said.

“I told Kobe I’m tryna be legendary like him he simply said, “just grind, just grind everyday.” Truly thankful I was able to hear that from him days before he passed. I gotta go harder. And if I tell you I love you I mean it…” Conner said in another tweet.

Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton also reacted to the news.

