PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A landslide in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhood has downed power lines and has reportedly dumped debris onto cars.

The landslide, located around the 100 block of Wabash Street and Noblestown Road, is still moving. Traffic on Noblestown Road has been restricted to one lane.

The landslide forced trees to knock down nearby power lines.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

Traffic is still being diverted from Weaver to Walbridge, according to Allegheny County officials.

Utilities have been made aware of the incident.

