



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A landslide in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhood has downed power lines and has reportedly dumped debris onto cars.

The landslide, located around the 100 block of Wabash Street and Noblestown Road, is still moving. Traffic on Noblestown Road has been restricted to one lane.

Other incident on PA 60 northbound between Intersection of SOUTH MAIN ST in PITTSBURGH [CITY] and Weaver St. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 26, 2020

We’re told the hillside is still moving. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 26, 2020

The landslide forced trees to knock down nearby power lines.

We have a landslide over in the city’s West End. The hill along Noblestown Road has fallen towards Wabash Street. pic.twitter.com/r5preJ8o83 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 26, 2020

I’m told the road is PennDOT’s responsibility. The hillside is the city’s. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 26, 2020

Traffic is still being diverted from Weaver to Walbridge, according to Allegheny County officials.

We were told to use Walbridge Street to go up and around the closure. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 26, 2020

Pittsburgh (West End): 100 block Wabash Street – landslide with multiple trees down on power lines & vehicles; utilities notified. Traffic being diverting from Weaver to Walbridge. Hillside is stabilized at this time. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 26, 2020

Utilities have been made aware of the incident.