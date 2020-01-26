PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been arrested after allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend.

Police responded to a call from the victim that her boyfriend, Lawrence Mar, was trying to stab her at her residence on Arabella Street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. When police arrived, they found Mar kicking the residence’s door. After spotting police, he ran towards Suncrest Street.

The victim said that Mar had struck her multiple times and had stabbed her chest with a screwdriver, although the puncture wound was superficial and not life-threatening.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim denied medical treatment and a Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) screening. LAP screenings are meant to assess the danger a victim of domestic abuse faces from a violent partner.

She also said she did not intend to press charges against Mar or show up in court to testify against him should he be arrested. The victim and Mar lived together.

The victim did give a description of Mar, and police were able to use that to locate Mar and arrest him. Mar did not resist officers during the arrest and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

Mar has had criminal charges pressed against him before for unrelated offenses. His bail has been set at $5,000, which he has been unable to post.