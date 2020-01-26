PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark as well as wet roadways.

Some areas in the higher elevations could have a coating to an inch of snow in their backyard. Any untreated surfaces could be slick! The slight chance for snow showers remain today with an additional inch or less of snow expected through tomorrow morning’s commute.

The highs stay a hair above normal in the upper 30s. After this, it looks like we stay dry and near 40° through the end of January!

Right Now – snow 32° = m

Today – Snow showers 36° = R

Tonight – Snow showers 32°= m

Tomorrow AM – AM snow showers 30° = Q

Tomorrow PM – Cloudy 36° = G