VALENCIA, Pa. (KDKA) – Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Butler County is ending the first month of 2020 $2 million richer.
A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.39 million was sold at the CoGo’s on Pittsburgh Road in Valencia.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket matched all six winning numbers: 01-06-19-25-34-42.
The CoGo’s gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.
If you’re the lucky person holding this ticket, you should sign it, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest office.
