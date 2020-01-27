



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The world is reacting to the loss of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, and students in Pittsburgh have already commemorated all of the lives lost on campus.

Students at Carnegie Mellon University use a fence on the school grounds to express ideas and feelings on world issues. Monday, the fence was already painted in purple and gold colors, with messages about Bryant and the victims of the helicopter crash in California Sunday afternoon.

