



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As expected, Penguins General Manager wants to win now, and he is willing to consider all options to do so.

Rutherford spoke with Josh Yohe of The Athletic Monday, expressing his interest in trading for a top-six forward before the deadline.

“Just spoke with GMJR about the trade deadline. I dare say he was more candid than usual. He’s ready to make a deal and offered a lot of information about what he’s willing to give up and what he wants. Here’s what he had to say:”

During the interview, Rutherford expressed his desire to win now as he looks for a third Stanley Cup with the Penguins organization. GMJR said that he will look over all options, and like all seasons before here in Pittsburgh, is ready to be active at the deadline.

Rutherford said the injury to Jake Guentzel is a huge reason that he want to add to the roster. The GM claims that if Guentzel was not on the shelf for the rest of the year, he may not be as willing to make a move.

Rutherford said he is satisfied with his defensemen and does not plan to make a move for a blueliner. Meanwhile, he said that he would move a first-round pick if the situation called for it.

The NHL Trade Deadline is February 24th.