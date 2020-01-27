



MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who was freed from jail on domestic violence charges is accused of coming back to a woman’s home and trying to kill her.

On Friday, state police say John Pisula was arrested for a domestic dispute. On Saturday, he was released from jail on bond. On Sunday, state police say he came back to the victim’s house and assaulted her.

According to the criminal complaint, it was around 10 a.m. Sunday when Pisula came to get car keys from the victim’s house on Joyce Drive in Mt. Pleasant Township. Police say under the bond conditions of his arrest, Pisula wasn’t allowed to come to the victim’s home.

He left immediately, police say, but the victim accuses him of later returning at 11 p.m. That’s when a verbal altercation began. The argument escalated, police say, and Pisula is accused of choking the woman until she passed out.

When the victim regained consciousness, the criminal complaint says Pisula assaulted her while she was down.

Tonight on KD a young woman beaten, choked and nearly shot tells her unbelievable story of survival and escape from her boyfriend John Pisula! As she told me she had one Chance to save her own life and found courage she though she didn’t have! pic.twitter.com/8ylx22TXOa — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) January 27, 2020

She was eventually able to stand up, police say. Pisula then allegedly pressed a knife to her back before the argument escalated even more, leading to Pisula allegedly putting a gun to the woman’s head and threatening her.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim heard a “click” and turned around to see Pisula “fiddling” with the firearm that hadn’t fired.

That’s when the victim told police she managed to escape and call 911.

Pisula is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated strangulation and aggravated assault, the Trib reports. Pisula is back behind bars and being held without bail, according to the Trib.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s exclusive interview with the victim at 5 p.m.