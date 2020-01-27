PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Notable Pittsburgh natives and athletes are expressing their sorrow after the loss of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant Sunday afternoon.

The news of Bryant’s death was taken especially hard by Steelers running back James Conner, after he met with him last week.

“I just met Kobe last wednesday, was in his office talking about our books and how everyday in life is a grind. I don’t believe this.”

I just met Kobe last wednesday, was in his office talking about our books and how everyday in life is a grind. I don’t believe this. — James Conner (@JamesConner_) January 26, 2020

“I told Kobe I’m tryna be legendary like him he simply said, “just grind, just grind everyday.” Truly thankful I was able to hear that from him days before he passed. I gotta go harder. And if I tell you I love you I mean it…”

I told Kobe I’m tryna be legendary like him he simply said, “just grind, just grind everyday.” Truly thankful I was able to hear that from him days before he passed. I gotta go harder. And if I tell you I love you I mean it… 🤞🏽 — James Conner (@JamesConner_) January 26, 2020

“Nothing is guaranteed. Continue to spread positive vibes to one another and put out good energy in the world.”

Nothing is guaranteed. Continue to spread positive vibes to one another and put out good energy in the world. — James Conner (@JamesConner_) January 26, 2020

Conner wasn’t the only Steeler to show his sadness over the loss of Bryant to the sports world.

“Mamba mentality 🤟🏾”

Mamba mentality 🤟🏾 — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) January 27, 2020

“Oh God I wanna cry”

Oh God I wanna cry — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 26, 2020

“This is my first one. This the first celebrity death that hit me. I apologize for my ignorance before this. I greatly unestimated the power of entertainment, it’s reach, and it’s influence. I learned a lesson today and it sucks. RIP Kobe Bryant”

This is my first one. This the first celebrity death that hit me. I apologize for my ignorance before this. I greatly unestimated the power of entertainment, it’s reach, and it’s influence. I learned a lesson today and it sucks. RIP Kobe Bryant — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 26, 2020

“Pops I hope you’re welcoming him with open arms up in heaven! Sad day to lose Kobe. He inspired so many with his diligence, dedication, and skill. I appreciate how great of father he was too. Sad to lose him and his…”

Pops I hope you’re welcoming him with open arms up in heaven! Sad day to lose Kobe. He inspired so many with his diligence, dedication, and skill. I appreciate how great of father he was too. Sad to lose him and his… https://t.co/H9Jpvqc0mv — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) January 27, 2020

“Noooo not kobe!! 🤦🏽‍♂️”

Noooo not kobe!! 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jaylen Samuels (@JaySam1k) January 26, 2020

“Woke up… and it really happen. 💔”

Woke up… and it really happen. 💔 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 27, 2020

The Steelers posted more current and former player reaction Sunday night.

“💔”

Some members of the Pitt Panthers Men’s Basketball team took time to commemorate Bryant.

“Thank you ❤️ 8.10.24.. my idol. The reason for the 24. May God rest your soul.. hurt& heartbroken isn’t the word.”

Thank you ❤️ 8.10.24.. my idol. The reason for the 24. May God rest your soul.. hurt& heartbroken isn’t the word. pic.twitter.com/LU21aEpEbL — Murph dawg (@Ryanmurphhoop) January 26, 2020

NBA owner and Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban was one of the first notable figures to make a statement on the situation.

“Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.”

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

“I hope we all remember that Kobe and Gianna have brought our country closer together than anyone has in a generation. Their memory truly is a blessing that we should build on.”

I hope we all remember that Kobe and Gianna have brought our country closer together than anyone has in a generation. Their memory truly is a blessing that we should build on. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 27, 2020

“We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them”

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Former Pitt Football and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino weighed in as well.

“Unbelievably sad news about @kobebryant and his daughter. My condolences and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. #RIP”

Unbelievably sad news about @kobebryant and his daughter. My condolences and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. #RIP — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) January 26, 2020

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf shared a post about Bryant Sunday afternoon.

“Heartbroken by the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. PA will never forget our time as Kobe’s home. At Lower Merion HS, he captured our hearts and the attention of the world. He truly shined and brought pride to our state. Frances and I pray for all those who loved them.”

Heartbroken by the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. PA will never forget our time as Kobe’s home. At Lower Merion HS, he captured our hearts and the attention of the world. He truly shined and brought pride to our state. Frances and I pray for all those who loved them. pic.twitter.com/lTmZgcJ60E — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 26, 2020

Billy Porter also took the time to pay his respects.

“Live life to the fullest – like tomorrow is not promised. @kobebryant the world is a better place because you were in it.”