Comments
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Animal Response Team wants to help animals in emergency situations.
On Sunday at the Ligonier Township VFD, the response team held a training session for pet first aid and CPR.
The group provided more than 30 sets of pet oxygen masks to six fire departments and three emergency medical services.
Thanks to all of our fellow First Responders who attended today’s workshop because they want to be able to help animals in emergency situations. A special thanks to Glenn Cramer from Waterford for organizing and hosting the workshop,” the response team said.
You must log in to post a comment.