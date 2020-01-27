PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — MLB umpires will have some new duties when Opening Day rolls around this Spring.

According to ESPN’s Pedro Gomez, MLB umpires will now have to address the fans watching in the stands and on television just like NFL referees when explaining replays and calls.

“New for the 2020 MLB season: Much like NFL referees have done for years, umpires will be mic’d up and tell fans in attendance and those watching on television and listening on radio if reviewed calls are upheld or overturned. They may also explain rules, if necessary.”

Just like the NFL, only the head referee will be getting on the public address microphone.

“And my understanding is it will be the crew chiefs only who will be mic’d up.”

Ever since video replay has been implemented into the MLB, all the crew chief would have to do when a ruling was made was signal with his hand, usually an “out” or “safe” call.