



SMITHFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of attacking a woman in Fayette County after she wouldn’t let him use her car.

State police accuse Christopher Foster of assaulting the mother of his children.

State Police are looking for Christopher Nicholas Foster after he allegedly punched the mother of his children some 25-30 times..What sparked the alleged attack? The victim wouldn’t let Foster use her car..

Much more tonight on KDKA pic.twitter.com/QgJm08KjAT — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) January 28, 2020

The criminal complaint says the victim was lying in bed with her two children when Foster allegedly started to argue with her. The victim told police he became upset when she wouldn’t let him use her vehicle.

Police say Foster then started to punch her in the head before allegedly choking her until she lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, the victim told police that she tried to go downstairs but Foster started to punch her again. A witness told state police Foster punched the victim 25 to 30 times.

According to the criminal complaint, he then left the residence and went to the vehicle where he allegedly took $80 from her wallet and “ripped” the wires out of the vehicle’s engine-block area.

He then ran from the scene. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports police are still looking for him.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report at 6 p.m.