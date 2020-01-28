PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A plan to renovate the Roundhouse at Hazelwood Green into a new public space was reviewed at a City of Pittsburgh Planning Commission public briefing today.

Located in the city of Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood and situated along the Monongahela River, Hazelwood Green is envisioned to become a world-class model for sustainable development encompassing a mix of offices, research and development, light manufacturing, housing, retail, public green spaces, trails and transportation.

The Hazelwood Green site was once the home of Jones & Laughlin Steel Company (J&L Company) and then later, LTV Steel.

During its peak, J&L employed 12,000 workers between its South Side and Hazelwood sites, with the adjacent Hazelwood neighborhood growing to reach a peak population of 13,000 residents in 1960.

The decline of Pittsburgh’s steel industry led to steel operations slowing in 1991, with the last facility closure on site in 1997.

By 1998 only 6,000 residents remained in Hazelwood; today there are approximately 5,000 residents.

Under design from Pittsburgh-based GBBN, the project will include and incorporate original elements of the roundhouse including the turntable, crane, and track rails.

“Our design vision has been to connect to the history of the Roundhouse and its importance to Pittsburgh’s past while repositioning the space to usher in the future of community enrichment, technology, manufacturing and entrepreneurialism in the city,” says Anne Chen, AIA, LEED AP, Principal, GBBN, in a press release.

The renovation will employ energy efficient systems for heating and cooling and will seek LEED Gold certification upon completion.

Construction and renovation work will commence upon approval by the Planning Commission and is expected to take approximately 12 months for completion.

Originally built by the Monongahela Connecting Railroad circa 1887 and formerly owned by Jones & Laughlin Steel and later LTV Steel Company, the 10-bay Roundhouse and turntable was used to stabilize train engines for servicing and to redirect the materials they carried through the processes of production and on to final distribution.

In 2017, GBBN was selected to take on the challenge of designing the renovation of the space, beginning with the stabilization of the structure.

Work to date has included replacing portions of the roof; taking down an enclosure that was collapsing onto one end of the structure; clearing abandoned vehicles away from the site; and splicing new steel foundations into the bottom of old columns within the structure.

Design plans for the Roundhouse will be reviewed for approval at the Planning Commission Hearing scheduled for February 11, 2020.