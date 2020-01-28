BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A judge is flatly rejecting Jerry Sandusky’s latest request to have his 30- to 60-year child molestation sentence reduced.

A judge said Tuesday that she purposely fashioned the prison term to have an impact on the former Penn State assistant football coach.

She noted Sandusky continues to maintain his innocence.

And the judge said it appeared Sandusky would have access to children if he were to leave prison.

His lawyers say he plans further appeals.

The 76-year-old Sandusky participated by phone but said very little.

His defense attorney argued that grievances and misconduct that Sandusky has been involved in while in prison were relatively minor.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)