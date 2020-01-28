Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local non-profit group is bringing hope to people with cancer one scarf at a time.
That is the goal of “Hope Scarves.”
The group is teaming up with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital to show they are not alone.
Hope Scarves collects scarves and stories from people who have faced cancer and passes them along to others.
The idea started after its founder, Lara MacGregor, gave her scar to Robert Szpara.
Szpara then returned it so it could be given to another person.
Since 2012, the organization has given out over 14,000 scarves to people in every state and in 24 countries.
