The deal begins at the start pf the 2020-2021 season and continues through the 2024-2025 season.
The Penguins have agreed to terms with defenseman Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.
The deal will kick in at the beginning of the 2020.21 season and run through the 2024.25 campaign, carrying an average annual value of $4,025,175.https://t.co/5rzWRFQXyC pic.twitter.com/pi9ik3sDEV
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2020
Pettersson, 23, came to the Penguins in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks in December 2018.
This season, Pettersson has 15 points in 50 games and a plus-4, while also ranking fourth on the Penguins in hits (78) and blocked shots (57). Pettersson ranks third among Pittsburgh defenseman in points and is the only blueliner to skate in every game this season.
