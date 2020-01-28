



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday’s high temperature only hit 34 degrees with clouds around.

Today is another day with plenty of clouds and highs in the mid- to upper-30s. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is keeping the expected high at 38 degrees even though that will likely be on the high side. He says temperatures may fail to top 35 degrees once again today.

Some sunshine returns for Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be near 40 degrees and both days are expected to be dry.

Rain and snow are expected on Saturday, with little to no accumulation throughout the day for most on Saturday. Sunday snow showers will bring a light dusting to many in the morning.

Monday will be warmer with highs likely hitting the 50s.

