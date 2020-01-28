



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two satellites are on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh, and we have a front row seat.

What is hoped to be a near-miss will happen Wednesday evening directly above Pittsburgh — 900 kilometers high to be exact.

LeoLabs, which tracks space debris, put out the alert along with a visualization of the event, and it’s going to be very close.

LeoLabs predicts that the two satellites will pass within 15 to 30 meters of one another just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The odds of the two satellite actually colliding are around one-in-100.

4/ Events like this highlight the need for responsible, timely deorbiting of satellites for space sustainability moving forward. We will continue to monitor this event through the coming days and provide updates as available. — LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) January 27, 2020

According to LeoLabs, one of the two satellites is a decommissioned space telescope that launched in 1983, and the other is an experimental U.S. Payload that launched in 1967.