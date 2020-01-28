Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Satellite, SPACE


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two satellites are on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh, and we have a front row seat.

What is hoped to be a near-miss will happen Wednesday evening directly above Pittsburgh — 900 kilometers high to be exact.

LeoLabs, which tracks space debris, put out the alert along with a visualization of the event, and it’s going to be very close.

LeoLabs predicts that the two satellites will pass within 15 to 30 meters of one another just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The odds of the two satellite actually colliding are around one-in-100.

 

According to LeoLabs, one of the two satellites is a decommissioned space telescope that launched in 1983, and the other is an experimental U.S. Payload that launched in 1967.

Comments