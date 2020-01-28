SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have released new details in the case of a missing 70-year-old woman from Shaler who has been missing for more than a week.
Allegheny County Police say the Shaler Police responded to a missing woman report on the 100 block of Dolores Drive on Jan. 20 around 8:30 p.m.
Allegheny County police say 70-year-old Janet Walsh was supposed to meet her daughter for dinner, but she wasn’t at home and her daughter hadn’t heard from her.
After a week of searching, Shaler Police asked for the Allegheny County Police for help. Allegheny County detectives learned she was last seen at a church on Sunday.
Now, detectives say they’re looking for a 2018 silver Chevrolet Trax with Pennsylvania registration KTW6007.
Walsh is described as 5-foot-3, 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Call 911 with any information.
You must log in to post a comment.