



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University health officials are advising students to adhere to the CDC’s elevated travel warning due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The travel warning urges people to avoid all nonessential travel to China.

CMU officials say while there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the university, they are watching the situation closely. The university has a large international student population.

#NEW: The latest from @CarnegieMellon about the #coronavirus: -Avoid all nonessential travel to China -Any student with fever and cough who has been to Wuhan, China, within the last 14 days should report to University Health Services immediately.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/7lhMC4WTzB — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 29, 2020

The epicenter of the outbreak is in Wuhan, China, which is one of Pittsburgh’s sister cities.

Wednesday’s latest numbers show at least 132 people have died of the virus. All of the victims in China, according to CBS News. About 6,000 people have been sickened around the world, including five cases in the United States.

The Allegheny County Health Department says there are no cases of the illness in Pennsylvania or in Allegheny County.

However, they are also monitoring the situation closely and working with local hospitals, clinics and Pittsburgh International Airport.

Back at CMU, they are urging any student who has visited Wuhan and is exhibiting symptoms of fever or cough to report immediately to University Health Services.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Allegheny County Health Department’s website here.

Stay with KDKA for Meghan Schiller’s full report on this story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.