



DURHAM, N.C. (KDKA) — It’s a daunting task for opposing players to take on the Duke Blue Devils, especially when you add in the Cameron Crazies.

However, on Tuesday night when the Panthers came to town, they showed their love to former Duke Associate Head Coach and now Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel.

After Cameron Crazies started yelling “Jeff Capel, sit with us,” Coach K could be seen yelling “Shut up” and “He’s one of us.” Capel played at Duke and coached there for 7 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OdKeJ62MMv — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

At the end of the first half, Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski was seen screaming at the student section after they were chanting “Sit with us” at Capel.

Love you guys back!!! No offense taken from me! Keep SHOWING UP AND CHEERING FOR YOUR TEAM! They DESERVE IT! https://t.co/19BC707KjR — Jeff Capel (@jeffcapel) January 29, 2020

A fan also shared the “top dirt” with Coach Jeff Capel on Twitter but it showed that the fans appreciated the seven seasons Capel was an associate head coach at Duke.

“Love you guys back!!!” Capel wrote.

Despite a frantic second-half push by the Panthers, they were ultimately defeated by the Blue Devils 79-67.