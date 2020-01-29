  • KDKA TVOn Air

DURHAM, N.C. (KDKA) — It’s a daunting task for opposing players to take on the Duke Blue Devils, especially when you add in the Cameron Crazies.

However, on Tuesday night when the Panthers came to town, they showed their love to former Duke Associate Head Coach and now Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel.

At the end of the first half, Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski was seen screaming at the student section after they were chanting “Sit with us” at Capel.

A fan also shared the “top dirt” with Coach Jeff Capel on Twitter but it showed that the fans appreciated the seven seasons Capel was an associate head coach at Duke.

“Love you guys back!!!” Capel wrote.

Despite a frantic second-half push by the Panthers, they were ultimately defeated by the Blue Devils 79-67.

