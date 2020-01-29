Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say a missing man from the West End was found dead in South Side.
Pittsburgh Police say 47-year-old Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 23 in the West End.
The medical examiner says he was found unresponsive inside a car on Tuesday. According to the report, he was found at the Hot Metal Parking Garage in SouthSide Works.
No other details were released by the medical examiner. They will determine the cause and manner of death.
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Police asked the public for help looking for Hall.
