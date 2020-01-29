



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new initiative by the Pittsburgh Promise will bring coaches to three Pittsburgh Public Schools to help students plan for their future.

The Promise Coaches pilot program was announced at a news conference Wednesday morning.

It will launch in the fall.

The coaches will be stationed at Carrick High School, Perry High School and Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12. According to the Pittsburgh Promise, the coaches will provide guidance, planning assistance and preparations for post-secondary education to every student.

The coaches will go through three months of intensive training. Then, their work will be based on a number of criteria, including:

Helping students find their skills and interests;

Providing resources;

Finding education options;

Keeping up with the region’s marketplace (jobs);

And defining work habits.

Pittsburgh Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet said, “By providing students with personalized coaching and direct interventions related to their post-secondary options and Promise-eligibility, we are confident that The Promise will increase eligibility and usage, and help students to identify their own talents, interests, resources, and pathways that will lead them to employment in our region.”

Coaches will also be appointed to CCAC and Carlow University to continue aiding Promise students as they go through post-secondary education and into the workforce.

The program is being funded by a $2 million donations from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.