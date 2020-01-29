Comments
COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is in custody after a SWAT situation at the Pittsburgh Motel early Wednesday morning.
Police officers were serving a warrant when the man barricaded himself inside a room at the motel along Steubenville Pike.
The incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m.
KDKA is working to learn what the details of the original warrant were and if the man is facing any new charges.
His identity has not been made available at this time.
