UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A Hazmat team rushed to the Uniontown Assistance Office in Fayette County this morning after reports of a suspicious envelope.
Emergency officials say the envelope appeared to contain some sort of powder.
The office, on West Church Street, was evacuated around 10 a.m. and Hazmat moved in to examine the envelope.
After finding nothing harmful inside, the evacuation order was lifted.
The scene was clearing by 11:30 a.m.
