CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A heroin dealer from Carnegie who led police on a chase down Route 28 is headed to federal prison.
William Thompson was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Police say the chase, which happened in 2015, started during a narcotics investigation downtown. Thompson took off, leading officers on a chase down Route 28 at a speed of more than 100 mph, crashing into a police vehicle and several cars.
The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a wall just off of Route 28 in Millvale. He then ran into the woods but was eventually nabbed by a K-9 officer.
Police say they found $376,000 of heroin in Thompson’s vehicle.
