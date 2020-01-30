ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police seized over 500 bags of suspected crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Armstrong Township.
Nafis Hurt a 27-year-old from McKeesport and Elizbeth McCullough, a 39-year-old from Indiana were arrested and each charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver.
On Wednesday, January 29, troopers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of Laurel Road as it was traveling at a low rate of speed and driving in the middle of the road.
The vehicle had five occupants and when a trooper approached the car, they detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car.
An ensuing search found a purse that contained 19 blue stamp bags of suspected heroin, and a pill bottle containing multiple pills.
One of the passengers alerted troopers to the fact that Hurt threw a package of drugs to McCullough while they were in the vehicle.
Another search found 523 white stamp bags marked “You’re Invited,” containing a white powder, and a suspected crack cocaine rock weighing 22 grams on McCullough’s person.
Hurt and McCullough were taken to Indiana County Jail where they remain after being arraigned.
You must log in to post a comment.