  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armstrong Township, Crack Cocaine, Indiana County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police seized over 500 bags of suspected crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Armstrong Township.

Nafis Hurt a 27-year-old from McKeesport and Elizbeth McCullough, a 39-year-old from Indiana were arrested and each charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver.

On Wednesday, January 29, troopers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of Laurel Road as it was traveling at a low rate of speed and driving in the middle of the road.

The vehicle had five occupants and when a trooper approached the car, they detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car.

An ensuing search found a purse that contained 19 blue stamp bags of suspected heroin, and a pill bottle containing multiple pills.

One of the passengers alerted troopers to the fact that Hurt threw a package of drugs to McCullough while they were in the vehicle.

Another search found 523 white stamp bags marked “You’re Invited,” containing a white powder, and a suspected crack cocaine rock weighing 22 grams on McCullough’s person.

Hurt and McCullough were taken to Indiana County Jail where they remain after being arraigned.

Comments