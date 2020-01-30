BLAIRSVILLE, Pa (KDKA) — A Blairsville man is charged after police say his 4-year-old daughter was found standing alone along a highway.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police said Jason Johnson, 36, is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children and one count of recklessly endangering another person after his daughter was found by a neighbor standing along Old William Penn Highway this morning.

This child was not harmed, police say. The child also appeared to be “cold, scared and was shivering.”

Troopers say they were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Old William Penn Highway in Indiana County on Thursday after a resident reported having found an unknown toddler standing along the highway.

The resident called 911 and brought the child inside his home, police say.

The child was wearing a jacket, sweatshirt, pants and boots without socks.

Troopers went door-to-door to find the child’s guardians before locating Johnson, who was home and unaware his daughter left.

It was learned by troopers that the child left through the front door and walked across William Penn Highway before being located.

Police said they believe the girl left home while Johnson was sleeping and was gone for less than 60 minutes.