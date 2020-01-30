



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city and UPMC are partnering up to teach Pittsburghers life-saving skills that could make all the difference from in between the time 911 is called and first responders arrive.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, UPMC officials and Public Safety unveiled Minutes Matter on Thursday.

The new program aims to teach people life-saving skills since bystanders are usually the first on scene before first responders get there. The goal is to make sure every Pittsburgh resident knows what to do in an emergency.

At a press conference, officials announced the initiative will be showcased in an Super Bowl commercial that will run locally.

People will be directed toward the website minutesmatterpgh.com where information about what to do in different medical emergencies — like cardiac events to bleeding to overdoses — will be available.

For those who want to go beyond basic information, there will also be local training open to the public and not just Pittsburgh residents.