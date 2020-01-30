



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin knows this winter’s lack of snowfall has been getting headlines, but how about January’s lack of sunshine?

Traditionally, Pittsburgh’s winter months tend to be dominated by cloud cover.

This past January was no exception. In the nearly month-old year of 2020, Pittsburgh has yet to see a sunny day.

You read that correctly. Zero clear days!

The brightest sky conditions we have been able to produce has been 12 partly cloudy days. Those are days that feature a mixture of clouds and some sunshine.

If you have been keeping up with the math, that means 18 days have been cloudy. The good news is that we’re pulling out of the dead of winter and brighter days are ahead!

