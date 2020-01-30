



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While there won’t be clear skies today, there will be times of partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Highs yesterday hit 34° and it was another day with cloudy conditions.

Today there will be plenty of clouds passing by once again but there should be a couple of hours this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

The next chance for rain or snow comes in on Friday afternoon through Sunday morning as a complex snow system passes by mainly to the south.

This near-miss means there likely won’t be much of a mix of rain and snow possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures should be just over the freezing mark so no accumulation is expected during this time frame. That will change on Saturday night into Sunday morning as the second part of the system sweeps through.

This time, temperatures are now forecast to be near or just below freezing so there will be some minor accumulation, but as of now, it appears to be expected to be under an inch.

