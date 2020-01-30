MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a chase ended in Monroeville after a speeding car, filled with people wanted for a crime spree that stretched across at least four communities, split a utility pole in half.

Police say the people in the car committed two armed robberies and an attempted armed robbery before leading police on the chase.

Witnesses told police a silver Mercedes was involved in both armed robberies and the attempted armed robbery.

One of the armed robberies happened at the Crossroad Service Center in West Mifflin at Homestead Duquesne Road. Another happened in McKeesport at D and S Food Mart on Union Avenue. The attempted armed robbery happened in North Versailles.

The suspects then led police on a chase from North Versailles into Monroeville.

The police caught up to the suspects at Cambridge Square Apartments on Mosside Boulevard.

A silver Mercedes, similar to the one identified in those robberies by witnesses, crashed into a telephone pole, taking out power to a neighborhood.

The crash deployed the Mercedes’ airbags, causing considerable front-end damage to the car.

The four suspects fled on foot after the crash but were later taken into custody by officers.

All the suspects are at the McKeesport Police Department.