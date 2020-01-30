SHARON, Pa (KDKA) — Multiple police departments responded Tuesday to a shooting that occurred.

The Sharon Police Department was dispatched in response to shots fired incident at 11:25 a.m. in the 1100 Block of Cedar Avenue.

Farrell Police Department joined in the response, as Cedar Avenue bordering both jurisdictions.

When police arrived, they located the victim, a 29-year-old Youngstown man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim is believed to have been in a vehicle that was stuck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim was conscious, alert, and speaking to police.

He was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

The Sharon Police Department and Farrell Police Department are still investigating this matter.