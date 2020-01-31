CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A stretch of I-79 southbound is shut down after a deadly accident in Butler County.
Dispatchers confirmed I-79 is shut down between exits 78 through 85.
KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse spoke to state police, who say one female died at the scene.
We’re on 910 in Wexford above 79. This is where northbound traffic is getting in line to get past the accident near 228 in Cranberry. pic.twitter.com/fn8lySrnhb
Police say they believe the vehicle was going north at a high speed when it hit a cement structure in the median. The driver was ejected from the car.
The crash caused debris to scatter on both the north and south lanes. Traffic was heavily backed up during rush hour.
The southbound lanes should open shortly.
