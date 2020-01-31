Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Some local school districts are getting $35,000 in grants to help expand their computer science classes and teacher training.
The grants are part of the PAsmart Targeted program which helps schools expand computer science and STEM programs.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced a total of $5.7 million will be distributed to more than 160 local education agencies, which includes nearly 480 schools.
Each of the recipients will get $35,000.
Some local school districts receiving grants include Seneca Valley, Penn Hills, Gateway, Mt. Lebanon, Sto Rox and South Fayette Township.
For the full list, click here.
