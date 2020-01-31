Filed Under:Canine Companions For Independence, Pittsburgh Improv, Pittsburgh Magazine, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, PTL Links, The Commoner


Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:

The Commoner

Recipe: Taleggio Cheese Fondue
The Commoner Chef Dave Racicot

  • 8oz Cream
  • 8oz Taleggio cheese
  • 1oz Butter
  • Salt to taste

Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:

Comments