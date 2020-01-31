Comments
Recipe: Taleggio Cheese Fondue
- Pittsburgh Improv presents Tammy Pescatelli
- Pittsburgh Penguins Black Hockey History
- Little Penguins Learn How To Play Hockey
- Pittsburgh Magazine
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Facebook
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Twitter
- Canine Companions for Independence on Instagram
Recipe: Taleggio Cheese Fondue
The Commoner Chef Dave Racicot
- 8oz Cream
- 8oz Taleggio cheese
- 1oz Butter
- Salt to taste
