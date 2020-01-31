ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Ross Township Police are warning residents to be wary after receiving reports of people knocking on doors, asking to see utility bills and then trying to force their way inside.

In a Facebook post shared Friday, Ross Township Police say they’ve received “a number” of reports over the past few days of incidents like this.

They go on to say that they’re not sure if these are possible scams or if the people involved are actually from energy companies.

However, they say there are no active solicitation permits that would allow anyone to go door-to-door like this.

Anyone who sees something is asked to call 911 so an officer can come check out the situation.