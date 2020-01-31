Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Schenley Park, Schenley Park Ice Rink


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Schenley Park ice skating rink is finally opening for the season.

Crews have been making renovations to the Pittsburgh landmark since March, so that the rink can offer a long skating season.

The lines and markings needed to play hockey have also been added, as well as the city’s seal placed at center ice.

The grand reopening is being held tonight at 6 p.m.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open ice skate. Then, the annual Mascot Skate is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

For more information on hours, dates, rental fees and special events, visit this link.

Comments