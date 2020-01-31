



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Schenley Park ice skating rink is finally opening for the season.

Crews have been making renovations to the Pittsburgh landmark since March, so that the rink can offer a long skating season.

The lines and markings needed to play hockey have also been added, as well as the city’s seal placed at center ice.

Fresh ice. Join us tonight, #Pittsburgh for the Grand Reopening of the Schenley Park Skating Rink! Bring your skates or rent ours. Ice opens after brief ceremonies around 6 P.M. Learn more: https://t.co/E9aar5LC7B pic.twitter.com/zp6evoudg6 — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) January 31, 2020

The grand reopening is being held tonight at 6 p.m.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open ice skate. Then, the annual Mascot Skate is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

For more information on hours, dates, rental fees and special events, visit this link.