PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Schenley Park ice skating rink is finally opening for the season.
Crews have been making renovations to the Pittsburgh landmark since March, so that the rink can offer a long skating season.
The lines and markings needed to play hockey have also been added, as well as the city’s seal placed at center ice.
Fresh ice.
Join us tonight, #Pittsburgh for the Grand Reopening of the Schenley Park Skating Rink!
Bring your skates or rent ours. Ice opens after brief ceremonies around 6 P.M.
Learn more: https://t.co/E9aar5LC7B pic.twitter.com/zp6evoudg6
— City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) January 31, 2020
The grand reopening is being held tonight at 6 p.m.
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open ice skate. Then, the annual Mascot Skate is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
For more information on hours, dates, rental fees and special events, visit this link.
