SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Local police are issuing a “community alert” about a construction company that’s allegedly taking money up front but not completing any work.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Shaler Township Police Department says they are currently investigating fraudulent home improvement practices allegedly used by Gerald Conklin under the business name G&C Construction.
Police say there are four incidents under investigation right now. In many of the cases, police accuse Conklin of taking down payments and then never “substantially” completing any of the agreed-upon work.
He would allegedly offer excuses as to why the work wasn’t completed, and then he wouldn’t finish it.
He’s charged in three the four cases so far, police say. Now they’re asking any additional alleged victims from G&C Construction to call police at 412-492-2222.
