  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, fraud, Local TV, Shaler, Shaler Township Police


SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Local police are issuing a “community alert” about a construction company that’s allegedly taking money up front but not completing any work.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Shaler Township Police Department says they are currently investigating fraudulent home improvement practices allegedly used by Gerald Conklin under the business name G&C Construction.

Police say there are four incidents under investigation right now. In many of the cases, police accuse Conklin of taking down payments and then never “substantially” completing any of the agreed-upon work.

He would allegedly offer excuses as to why the work wasn’t completed, and then he wouldn’t finish it.

(Photo Credit: Shaler Township Police Department/Facebook)

He’s charged in three the four cases so far, police say. Now they’re asking any additional alleged victims from G&C Construction to call police at 412-492-2222.

Comments