PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times outside of a nightclub in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood overnight, according to Pittsburgh Police.

The man is reportedly in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital.

Police initially were responding to calls about gunfire and a stabbing near the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue around 1 a.m. No one was stabbed.

The victim told police that a stranger fired rounds at him and fled in an unknown vehicle.

Police are investigating.

