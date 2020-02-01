Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times outside of a nightclub in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood overnight, according to Pittsburgh Police.
The man is reportedly in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital.
Police initially were responding to calls about gunfire and a stabbing near the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue around 1 a.m. No one was stabbed.
The victim told police that a stranger fired rounds at him and fled in an unknown vehicle.
Police are investigating.
