TARENTUM (KDKA) — A 33-year-old woman hired to clean a man’s office was arrested after allegedly stealing from his lock box.

The man reported to Tarentum Borough Police Department on Saturday that he believed $808 was missing from his lock box located in his office on the 300 block of W. 7th Avenue in Tarentum. He told police that he had been noticing small amounts of money missing over time and that a set of keys in the office had also gone missing. He decided to set up a hidden security camera inside of his office to catch the culprit.

Upon reviewing the footage, the man and police identified that his cleaning lady, Moriah Butler, entered his office on Jan. 30 around 7:30 in the morning, a time when she was not scheduled. She apparently manipulated keys and unlocked her client’s lock box, emptying items out of it. She then reportedly went over to a second lock box; but, upon not being able to open that one, she fled the room.

The man stated that Butler had prior knowledge about the lock boxes since she has cleaned the offices before.

Police arrested Butler on Saturday. She is being charged with one count of burglary, one count of criminal trespass and one count of theft by unlawful taking.