HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — On December 29, Homestead Police responded to an apartment on East 9th Street for reports of a home invasion and shooting.

“Officers arrived on scene, come to find a male shot in the leg,” said Homestead Police Chief Jeffery Desimone.

That man was Ernest Price, he was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

From there, it was clear there was a break-in. At the scene, police found a shell casing in the bedroom and an empty box for a gun.

Tyson’s wife told police she gave the gun to her husband to keep away from the kids.

Since December, police have been putting together a case and investigating.

Saturday, they arrested 28-year-old Thomas Tyson. According to the criminal complaint, Tyson broke into the apartment with his estranged wife and Price inside.

According to police, surveillance footage showed a man driving up to the apartment and entering. He left three minutes later.

Tyson’s wife then called 911, reporting a shooting and a burglary about two minutes after the man left the scene. She later identified the man in car as Tyson.

Police have identified Tyson a youth support partner with Allegheny County Human Services.

He faces eight charges including burglary, criminal attempted homicide, and aggravated assault.