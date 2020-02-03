Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Lenten Fish Fry season right around the corner, the Allegheny County Health Department is reminding sponsors of their need for licensing.
Sponsors must have a valid health permit to operate, which is a requirement for all food facilities in Allegheny County.
Sponsors that do not already have a valid health permit will need to complete a temporary permit application and provide the permit fee to ACHD no later than Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, for timely review and processing.
The application, which also includes a checklist for applicants, can be found on the County Health Department’s website.
The fee for a temporary permit is $47 and should be included with the application.
