MIAMI (KDKA) — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was mistakenly confused with another famous person via social media Sunday night.
While Reid was winning the Super Bowl with Kansas City, Wilford Brimley, known for his role in the movie “Cocoon” and being a major spokesman for Liberty Medical, needed to set things straight with Super Bowl viewers on Twitter.
“serious question is the chiefs coach the “diabeetus” guy”.
“Ellie, no. I am the “diabeetus” guy.”
— Wilford Brimley (@RealWilfordB) February 3, 2020
— Wilford Brimley (@RealWilfordB) February 3, 2020
Brimley was known by many as the “diabeetus” guy after his work for Liberty Medical, where he worked to raise awareness for the disease after being diagnosed in the 1970s.
The 85-year-old was already getting questions about whether he was coaching the Chiefs, as he posted a picture of Reid about an hour into the game.
“Supposedly I’m coaching this evening?”
— Wilford Brimley (@RealWilfordB) February 3, 2020
— Wilford Brimley (@RealWilfordB) February 3, 2020
